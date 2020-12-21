'Gourmet' German kebab chain eyes unit next to McDonald's

Published: 10:57 AM December 21, 2020

International chain German Doner Kebab (GDK) is looking at bringing a branch to Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. The former pharmacy premises has been empty for some time. - Credit: Archant

An expanding fast food chain is looking to open its first restaurant in Norfolk.

German Doner Kebab bills itself as a "gourmet" fast food business that offers "a healthy and nutritionally balanced" approach to the traditional kebab.

The casual restaurant chain, which started in German in 1989, is expanding across the UK, after lockdown - a hammer blow to many other eateries - gave it a helping hand and saw a surge in sales.

After planning rules were relaxed in September the applicant - Leeds-based ESA Trading - only needs permission for extraction equipment and advertisement consent for the site at 114 Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

The German Doner Kebab shop in Ipswich. A branch of the international chain could be coming to Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

The building, the former Jhoots Pharmacy, is next to McDonald's at the town centre end of the tourism thoroughfare, which leads to the seafront.

Papers submitted as part of the bid say the new, glazed shop front featuring the chain's orange and white branding will be "a positive addition to the street scene".

"It will result in investment and job creation at a time when the high street is suffering," it adds.

The papers also give assurances about noise and odour, saying measures will be put in place to minimise both.

The chain opened its first UK site in Birmingham in 2015. It now has some 47 shops and in October it said it planned to open 12 more.

It operates on a franchise model with the nearest branch being in Ipswich.

Jhoot's Pharmacy pictured in June 2018. It could now be turned into a German Doner Kebab restaurant which has outlets all over the world. - Credit: Google Maps

People have until January 6 to have their say.

A Taco Bell restaurant just a few steps away in the same street closed after just a year of trading in April, a casualty of the first lockdown.