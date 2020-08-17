Lakeside wigwam bid for Norfolk Broads’ farm and fishery

A Burgh Castle farm and fishery is bidding to join the Wigwam Holidays' franchise which operates glamping pods like these at some 80 countryside locations across the UK Picture: Wigwam Holidays www.wigwamholidays,com Archant

A string of deluxe lakeside lodges could be springing up at a site in the Norfolk Broads.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A farm diversification and retirement project could see a string of Wigwam cabins sited by the lake at Hall Farm Fishery in Burgh Castle Picture: Google Maps A farm diversification and retirement project could see a string of Wigwam cabins sited by the lake at Hall Farm Fishery in Burgh Castle Picture: Google Maps

Up to 12 Wigwam cabins are being proposed for a site in Burgh Castle under a fishing and farm diversification project.

In documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the Oak Park Farm development on the site of Hall Farm Fisheries is being tipped as an eco-friendly holiday haven with nature at its heart.

They say: “The vision is to blend into the natural beauty of the area and bring people to the countryside in a well considered development, respectful of its context.”

The glamping bid would be part of the Wigwam Holidays network with operates in some 80 sites across the UK including in Cromer at Forest Park and in Bury St Edmunds at Maglia Rosso.

A Burgh Castle farm and fishery is bidding to join the Wigwam Holidays' franchise which operates glamping pods like these at some 80 countryside locations across the UK Picture: Wigwam Holidays www.wigwamholidays,com A Burgh Castle farm and fishery is bidding to join the Wigwam Holidays' franchise which operates glamping pods like these at some 80 countryside locations across the UK Picture: Wigwam Holidays www.wigwamholidays,com

Drawings submitted in support of plans show domed, wooden pods dotted around the fishing lake.

You may also want to watch:

It is described as “a tranquil setting, perfect for high end tourism.”

The pods, one of which will be fully wheelchair accessible, will be insulated and available for year-round stays.

A farm diversification and retirement project could see a string of Wigwam cabins sited by the lake at Hall Farm Fishery in Burgh Castle Picture: Google Maps A farm diversification and retirement project could see a string of Wigwam cabins sited by the lake at Hall Farm Fishery in Burgh Castle Picture: Google Maps

In time hot tubs could be added, the papers say.

Parking for use of the fishing lake will be retained and 11 new spaces created for guests.

The development will create one part time and two full time jobs.

People have until August 26 to comment on the application which can be found online here.

Pictures courtesy of www.wigwamholidays.com