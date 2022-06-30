Marine company feeling buoyant after securing pilot launch contract

One of the previous five pilot launches Goodchild Marine has built for Briggs Marine. It operates in the port of Liverpool - Credit: Briggs Marine

A marine company in the borough of Great Yarmouth has won a contract to build a pilot launch that can easily be transported by road.

Goodchild Marine, based at Burgh Castle, will be constructing a 12m long ORC 121 for Briggs Marine, which has its head office in Fife, Scotland.

It is the sixth pilot launch in the last eight years that has been commissioned by the Scottish company for Goodchild Marine to carry out.

The five previous launches operate in the port of Liverpool and the latest craft is due to be handed over next year.

Steven Pierce, of Goodchild Marine, said: "We are delighted to be providing Briggs with an ORC 121, which is a 12m long vessel.

"We have previously supplied ORC 171s and ORC 136s but this vessel is shorter enabling it to be road transportable.

"The other benefit to this vessel is that the semi displacement hull design of the ORC is about 40pc more fuel efficient than counterparts of similar size, helping to reduce emissions.”