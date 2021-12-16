Shops get in festive mood with Christmas display contest
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Independent businesses in Gorleston have banded together to create a festive atmosphere for a Christmas display competition.
Great Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson visited the stores down Bell's Road, chatted with the owners and inspected their festive fronts to judge them.
Stitches, a fabric shop owned by Julie Holley, won the award with their homemade display.
Mrs Holley said: "I'm very happy to have won.
"It was a really lovely idea."
Mr Thompson said: "All shops did fantastic.
"It's encouraging to see independent businesses down Bell's Road helping each other and thriving.
"And that's what they're doing."
Rhea Gaze, manager and baker at Margo's Lounge, said local businesses can offer customers something different.
"A lot of people will come in just to have a chat with us.
"They end up being friends rather than customers.
"We can also easily work with other businesses and put something together such as this.
"And that is better for everyone."
For more information about Bell's Road, visit their Facebook page.