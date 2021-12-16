News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Shops get in festive mood with Christmas display contest

James Weeds

Published: 4:13 PM December 16, 2021
Bell Street Gorleston Christmas window competition. Winner Julie Hooley of Stiches with Deputy Mayor

Winner Julie Hooley of Stiches with Mayor Adrian Thompson. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Independent businesses in Gorleston have banded together to create a festive atmosphere for a Christmas display competition.

Great Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson visited the stores down Bell's Road, chatted with the owners and inspected their festive fronts to judge them.

Bell Street Gorleston Christmas window competition. Deputy Mayor of Great Yarmouth who judged compe

Mayor Adrian Thompson who judged competition and Jayne Biggs from Heart 2 Heart. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Stitches, a fabric shop owned by Julie Holley, won the award with their homemade display.

Mrs Holley said: "I'm very happy to have won.

"It was a really lovely idea."

Bell Street Gorleston Christmas window competition. Winners Stiches with their hand made gingerbrea

Winners Stiches with their hand made gingerbread house. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Thompson said: "All shops did fantastic.

"It's encouraging to see independent businesses down Bell's Road helping each other and thriving.

"And that's what they're doing."

Rhea Gaze, manager and baker at Margo's Lounge, said local businesses can offer customers something different.

"A lot of people will come in just to have a chat with us.

Bell Street Gorleston Christmas window competition. Organiser Rhea Gaze, Manager at Margos Lounge an

Organiser Rhea Gaze, Manager at Margo's Lounge and Mayor Adrian Thompson, who judged the competition. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"They end up being friends rather than customers.

"We can also easily work with other businesses and put something together such as this.

"And that is better for everyone."

For more information about Bell's Road, visit their Facebook page.

Bell Street Gorleston Christmas window competition. Doggy Styles festive decorations. Pictures: Bri

Doggy Styles' festive decorations on display down Bell's Road. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Bell Street Gorleston Christmas window competition. Deputy Mayor of Great Yarmouth who judged compe

Mayor Adrian Thompson visits Sharon Thomson from no. 36 theartworkshop on Bell's Road. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Bell Street Gorleston Christmas window competition. Margo's Lounge, who organised the event. Pictur

Margo's Lounge helped band other businesses on Bell's Road together for the event. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Bell Street Gorleston Christmas window competition. Deputy Mayor of Great Yarmouth in winning shop S

Mayor Adrian Thompson inside the winning store, Stitches. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Bell Street Gorleston Christmas window competition. Winner Julie Hooley of Stiches. Pictures: Britta

Julie Hooley, of Stiches, won the award for best Christmas chop front. - Credit: Brittany Woodman


