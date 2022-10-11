Gorleston businesses assure customers they are open

Signage indicating the closure of Gorleston High Street by Baker Street. But the actual closure is 500m up the road by Trafalgar Road East. - Credit: James Weeds

"We're still open."

That is the plea from business owners along Gorleston High Street after ongoing sewer works have left the area more like a "ghost town" it is claimed.

Since September 12, part of the High Street has been closed for essential maintenance work carried out by Anglian Water, which will see a sewer pipe diverted to the Beccles Road and Burgh Road area.

The road is closed between Addison Road and Trafalgar Road East near the High Road - which has led to First Eastern Counties to re-route several of the bus services.

Traders said they were frustrated as the lack of buses and the numerous road signs highlighting the road closure have left shoppers going elsewhere.

Gorleston high Street is closed between Trafalgar Road East and Addison Road. - Credit: James Weeds

Kevin Huggins, chair of Gorleston Traders Association and managing director of Fusion Hair Consultants, said he was "gobsmacked" at what has happened with trade on the High Street.

"We endured two years of Covid, and just when things were getting back on track, the area is closed," he said.

"Traders are fed up.

"We understand the maintenance work is essential for the whole area, but it feels like we've been shut off when it doesn't seem necessary.

"The road signs are the biggest issue at the moment. Rather than saying the whole road is closed, they should say, 'no through road.' That way, our customers will know we are still open for business."

Mr Huggins said he had contacted Anglian Water and Norfolk County Council to discuss how the impact on trade can be reduced in the lead-up to Christmas.

Jessica Whiteman and Kevin Huggins inside Fusion Hair Consultants. - Credit: James Weeds

Donna Wood, owner of Donnatella's Ladies Boutique, said her business had been harmed despite the loyalty of her regular customers.

"It is a different street at the moment," she said. "It's become a ghost town.

"We're all standing despite Covid and we're heading into our busiest time of year. But we're now struggling because of all this.

"The work clearly needs to be done. But the timing seems a bit off to me.

"I think maybe January would have been a better period because there's a usual lull in sales at the start of the year. Surely that would have caused less disruption."

Donna Wood owner of Donnatella's Ladies Boutique. - Credit: James Weeds

Mark Allen Jr, from Fleetwoods Butchers, said the first week of the road closure had led to the "worst week the company had ever had" in its 75 years in business.

Since then, he said business had picked up, but it was still below the usual levels for this time of year.

"The road signs made customers think we were all closed down here," Mr Allen said.

"There's a lot of things that could have been done better. Even just a sign saying that it's just High Road that's closed would be a help."

Mark Allen Jr from Fleetwoods Butchers. - Credit: James Weeds

At Copland Family Bakery, employee Joanne Ruddock said the road closure had been "devastating" for trade.

"It's really slow here now," she said.

"I just don't understand why the whole street is closed when you can go up as far as High Road."

Joanne Ruddock from Copland Family Bakery. - Credit: James Weeds

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said the road signs must be placed at the start of the closure, which means "those at the entry point of the High Street from Church Lane must remain in place".

The spokesperson added: "However, following local feedback, we believe a small modification to the signage, and the placing of some additional cones and barriers, may assist traffic movement at this junction.

"We maintain regular contact with Anglian Water and their contractors and have repeatedly impressed on them the need for ongoing local liaison, at what is acknowledged to be a difficult trading time."

Since Monday, September 12, Gorleston High Street has been closed from Addison Road to Trafalgar Road East. But businesses are still open and parking is still available away from the road closure. - Credit: Google

Boss Barbers opened its doors at the beginning of August. Co-owner Ardalan Majidi said new businesses always struggle in the beginning, but the road closure has made it near impossible for the barbers to grow its customer base.

"Things have been terrible," Mr Majidi said.

"We spent over £25,000 to create a good business and it's not going anywhere because of the road being closed. I hope it gets fixed soon."

Ardalan Majidi opened Boss Barbers on Gorleston High Street at the beginning of August. - Credit: James Weeds

Other businesses - including Hair-um Barber, Kracken Body Art, Mixsmith's, and A Sailor's Grave Tattooists - had all said the road closure had caused a reduction in regular trade.

Anglian Water has been contacted for an update on the timescale of the maintenance work.

Road closure disrupting the High Street's "community feel"

Alison Payge, co-owner of Coco Pretty Things, said the road closure has stripped the High Street of its "friendly and vibrant community".

"It’s really very worrying," she said.

"This street is unique because of our relationship with our customers. Many of them will come in just to get away from the daily stress and anxiety.

"But I fear this disruption will have severed the community feel forever."

Coco Royle and Alison Payge, owners of Coco Pretty Thing on Gorleston High Street. - Credit: James Weeds

Kevin Huggins, chair of Gorleston Trader's Association, said despite the ongoing disruption to trade, businesses along the High Street are putting together plans for the Christmas light switch-on for Sunday, November 20.

"We really want to pull together to make everyone aware that the High Street isn't shut," he said.

"All businesses are open as usual, and parking is still available along the street and behind."



