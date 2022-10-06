Green light for two new cottages at hotel - but 'dining pods' refused

Inside the dining pods at the hotel - Credit: The Cliff Hotel

A prominent Gorleston hotel has been told it can build two new holiday let cottages on its site - but that it cannot keep two dining pods up indefinitely.

The Cliff Hotel had made three separate planning applications to Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) - covering several expansion projects for the business.

The first was seeking retrospective permission for two ‘dining pods’ - bubble-like tents erected earlier this year on a terrace overlooking the Lower Esplanade.

The hotel had originally planned to only have them through the summer, but was now asking to retain them into the colder months.

The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston - Credit: Archant/Jamie Honeywood

At a GYBC planning committee meeting on Wednesday, October 5, a council officer said: “As it happens, I gather that they’re quite hot to use in the summer, but that they certainly come into their own in the winter, for people looking to dine out, with a view.”

However, the officer recommended that permission be rejected - saying they damaged the area’s character and intruded on the view for neighbouring residents.

Local residents had written to the council - concerned about whether the pods would be used for social events, and with worries about their interrupted views.

The dining pods at the hotel - Credit: The Cliff Hotel

Back in 2020, the hotel had withdrawn plans for seven holiday cabins on the terrace - after encountering local opposition.

The committee voted unanimously to refuse permission for the dining pods - meaning that they cannot stay up permanently.

The hotel’s two other proposed projects were approved however.

Two holiday let cottages will be built on the hotel’s play area, which the business said they no longer needed.

Despite seven letters from residents concerned about parking, noise and a loss of privacy, the application won unanimous permission.

The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston - Credit: Archant

Retrospective permission was also granted for a party-built extension to the main building, which the hotel hopes to use as a new kitchen.

The hotel’s owner said the new facility was needed because the current kitchen is not “economically viable”, due to the long distances waiters were having to walk with food.

Officers said the unauthorised works had covered up some “knapped flint within the façade, which... reflects wealth and status at the time of construction, so would have provided some minor heritage interest”.

Labour councillor Trevor Wainwright - Credit: Archant

The council’s Labour opposition leader, Trevor Wainwright said that “all businesses need to update their kitchens at times” and proposed approval for the scheme, which won majority support.