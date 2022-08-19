News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Offshore company celebrates new £1m innovation centre

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:22 PM August 19, 2022
The STR Technology and Innovation Centre of Excellence

The STR Technology and Innovation Centre of Excellence - Credit: Think PR

A company which supports offshore energy projects has unveiled a £1m centre in Gorleston.

Subsea Technology and Rentals (STR) has celebrated the opening of its Global Technology and Innovation Centre of Excellence.

It features state-of-the-art engineering and product development suites and mechanical and electronic assembly and testing areas.

The 30,000 sq ft new centre at Riverside Road has created 19 jobs, leading to STR now employing 53 people in the town. 

STR is a global provider of specialist survey and inspection rental equipment, products and data enabling services to the offshore energy market.

STR's chief operating officer Scott Johnstone

STR's chief operating officer Scott Johnstone - Credit: Think PR

STR's chief operating officer Scott Johnstone said: “The launch of the new technology and innovation centre of excellence is a fantastic addition to the STR group offering. 

"Through combining state-of-the-art facilities with our experienced team and in-house technologies we will be better positioned to support our customers. 

"We have a team with extensive knowledge in their field and as a company we have a proven and impressive track record of providing leading edge solutions and in-house products across the offshore energy market for more than 20 years.”

The company was established in Scotland.

