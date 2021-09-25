Town's dog grooming salon celebrates 20 years in business

Published: 9:40 AM September 25, 2021

Doggy Style Salon celebrates 20 years of business. Located on Bells road Gorleston. Owner Lee Studholme with clients Dolly and Daisy. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The owner of a dog grooming salon which has been pampering pooches for the last 20 years has thanked his loyal customers.

After opening on Bells Road in 2001, today Lee Studholme’s Doggy Style Grooming Salon has become one of the most well-known groomers in the Gorleston area.

Doggy Style Salon celebrates 20 years of business. Located on Bells road Gorleston. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Studholme said he has seen generations of owners and their pups come through his doors. He even has a 20-year-old Chihuahua who has been coming since he opened.

He said: “When I was 23, I was manager at Pet World on the Gaptop Hall Industrial Estate.

“But I had to take time off work due to the stress. That’s when I opened up the shop with help from the Princes Trust - they gave me a little start-up loan £1,000 and a business mentor.

You may also want to watch:

“It used to be the old Koi-Joy pet shop and the owners were really kind and let me rent it for £25 a week.

“They did that for 6 months to help me get established and I have never looked back. It really has been amazing.”

Doggy Style Salon celebrates 20 years of business. Located on Bells road Gorleston. Owner Lee Studholme with Neville. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Studholme, who is also the owner of 11 dogs, said he has always been a big animal lover but his business is not just about making them look good.

The 45-year-old prides himself on his staff's knowledge on animal behaviour, health and nutrition – which he says is essential for any successful dog grooming business.

“I have shown and bred dogs for 33 years now,” he said. “I started dog grooming when I was 10 or 12, just on the side.

“I used to skive off school and work in my friends' grooming salons. I have been really lucky because I have had some of the top people teach me from all over the country.

“You’re not just grooming the dogs, in some cases you can be a health advisor, nutritionist or even a dog social worker.”

Doggy Style Salon celebrates 20 years of business. Located on Bells road Gorleston. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Doggy Style Grooming Salon has also been nominated in the National Business Awards for best dog groomer.

Mr Studholme said he couldn’t do it without his staff and “loyal” customers who have continued to support his business.

Doggy Style Salon celebrates 20 years of business. Located on Bells road Gorleston. Neville. - Credit: Brittany Woodman



