Hair salon on the hunt for local heroes to thank

The team at The Hair Base are on the hunt for local heroes - Credit: Kit Harris PR

A Gorleston hair salon is on the hunt for local community heroes who have gone the extra mile to help others in the town and surrounding area.

The Hair Base has launched a month-long search that will reward individuals, businesses and groups with free vouchers and hair and make up make over sessions.

The Hair Base Heroes search has three categories that people can make nominations in, with the three winners scooping either the free offers or vouchers.

The categories are group (organisation, work place, group), individual community volunteer and individual.

Emma Jarvis, Hair Base owner, said: “Every day in The Hair Base salon we hear amazing, positive stories of acts small and large that all make a huge difference.

"We now want to recognise and celebrate these unsung heroes.”

To make a nomination visit thehairbasesalon.co.uk or pop into the premises at 173 High Street, Gorleston.