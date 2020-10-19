‘Back to its roots’ - 150-year-old pub reopens under new management

David Taylor, 38, new landlord at the 150-year-old pub in Gorleston has reopened The Belle Vue on Quay Road in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of David Taylor. Archant

A pub on the coast is looking back to its roots after reopening under new management.

A 150-year-old pub in Gorleston, which traded in recent years as The Celt, has reopened with its original name, The Belle Vue. Picture: Courtesy of David Taylor. A 150-year-old pub in Gorleston, which traded in recent years as The Celt, has reopened with its original name, The Belle Vue. Picture: Courtesy of David Taylor.

The 150-year-old premises, on Quay Road in Gorleston, had traded for the last few years as The Celt - but has recently reverted to its original name and will be known as The Belle Vue Inn.

David Taylor, 38, the pub’s new landlord, said: “Everybody knows it as the Belle Vue.”

The premises, which looks out over the mouth of the harbour, was built in 1876 and originally called Belle Vue House, then Hotel and then Tavern, but had to wait until 1950 before obtaining its full licence.

There was another name change in 1981 when it was renamed the Belle Vue Singers before reverting to Belle Vue Tavern.

Food is being served at the reopened Belle Vue Inn on Quay Road in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of David Taylor. Food is being served at the reopened Belle Vue Inn on Quay Road in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of David Taylor.

In recent years it traded as The Celt.

Mr Taylor, who has lived in Gorleston his whole life and took over the pub in August, said: “I’d prefer it to be back to its roots. Everybody knows it as the Belle Vue.

“When I was younger, I used to drink in here, when it was the Belle Vue.

“I’ve been looking to try to get a pub for a while,” he said.

“When the lease was up [on The Celt], I signed.”

Mr Taylor said that taking over the pub is a “big gamble” but he hopes to run a busy bar and restaurant and a bed and breakfast on the first floor.

He has been refurbishing the rooms above the bar which had been in a “derelict” state, he said.

As regards the ground floor, he is still in “two minds” about whether to run the premises as a bar and restaurant or instead as a full restaurant.

“We’ll wait and see,” he said.

The new landlord has hired a chef and food is being served from Wednesday through to Sunday 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm - with main courses including burgers, Thai curry, beer battered haddock and sirloin steak.

Mr Taylor’s father used to run the Duke’s Head and Tramways in Gorleston.

“I’ve worked for my dad in pubs, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

The pub is currently open at 11am with last orders at 9.15pm.

