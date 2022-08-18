Pub on the Shrubs up for sale for £275,000

Pub on the Shrubs is up for sale - Credit: James Weeds

A pub in Gorleston is up for sale for a guide price of £275,000.

The Pub on the Shrubs on Hawthorne Avenue in the Shrublands area of the town has been owned by Andrew Stubbings since April 2021 and is a family-run affair.

Mr Stubbings decided to put the pub up for sale as an ongoing successful business concern as he said plans to expand it would have cost too much.

Mr Stubbings said: "We got to a point several weeks ago that what we wanted to do to expand the opportunities at the pub was going to cost too much.

The expansion plans for the pub were too costly - Credit: Archant 2022

"General prices of building material have gone up 40pc, it's very difficult to find contractors and planning is taking a long time - so those three sort of factors really led to us saying no.

"When you take on a big project, and I have taken on big projects in a previous life, there comes a point when you say that is a bit too risky and there are too many unknowns.

"It was financially risky to expand further in the current climate.

"But you have to have a reason to move forward and that reason to move forward and do what we want to do as a family hasn't manifested itself.

"Circumstances have not been right and so we have said OK that chapter is over, let's move on."

Mr Stubbings, whose family had never been in the pub business before taking over the premises, said he was not under pressure to sell the pub immediately and he would only sell it to someone who would make the most of it as an ongoing concern.



The pub is a popular venue for people to have a drink and chat

He said: "It is certainly viable, I mean two weeks ago we had our best ever week.

"In fact from a business point of view we have every Saturday booked up with parties and events through to the end of the year bar one.

"We have a very good set of locals, regulars who come in and it is an ideal business for somebody who feels that's the sort of thing they want to do going forward."

The Pub on the Shrubs is being marketed by East Commercial Chartered Surveyors as a freehold and business for sale, with a guide price of £275,000.

For details of the sale visit eastcommercial.co.uk