Pub unveils 42ft mural showing sporting triumph ahead of Euros

Liz Coates

Published: 11:44 AM June 7, 2021   
Justin Peach/Greater Than working on The Feathers pub mural

Artist Greater Than, aka Justin Peach, working on the mural at The Feathers in Gorleston. - Credit: Greater Than

A mural celebrating a range of sporting achievements has sprung up in a pub's beer garden ahead of the Euros.

The enormous image was painted across two days by artist Greater Than aka Justin Peach at The Feather's in Gorleston.

The mural at The Feathers pub in Gorleston

The 42ft long mural at The Feathers sports pub in Gorleston is being billed as the perfect backdrop to The Euros 2021. - Credit: Greater Than

It focuses on British sporting achievements and features 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst, rugby World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson, heptathlon gold medallist Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, seven times world champion Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, gold medallist and Tour de France winning cyclist Bradley Wiggins, boxing legend Lennox Lewis, and cricketer and winner of The Ashes Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff.

Landlady Karen Campling said it was the perfect backdrop to the European Championship which kicks off on Friday (June, 11).

Justin Peach/ Great Than at The Feathers in Gorleston

Artist Greater Than, aka Justin Peach, has paid tribute to the British sporting achievement with his latest artwork at The Feathers pub in Gorleston. - Credit: Greater Than

She said she was delighted with the image which measures 6ft by 42ft on a previously drab outside wall.

The sports' pub which has some six screens including one in the rear garden is expected to be at capacity during the competition although numbers would be limited due to restrictions.

The Hopton-based artist who previously gave the stage at The Green Bear a musical makeover, is a champion of art in the community often using seaside railings as a gallery to display his art.



You may also want to watch:

Gorleston News

