News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Green light for new kiosks and amusements in Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:12 AM June 9, 2022
GORLESTON, NORFOLK, UK SUMMER AUGUST 2016 Picture: James Bass

Gorleston Seafront is set for a facelift and residents are being asked to give their views on what it should look like. Picture: James Bass - Credit: © JAMES BASS 2016

Three new stalls are to be created on Gorleston’s seafront, after councillors voted unanimously in favour of the scheme. 

The project - on the town’s Lower Esplanade, next to the model yacht pond - will see two wooden kiosks installed, and a former police kiosk transformed to become a third retail unit. 

It is not known what the stalls will offer, but borough councillors agreed, at a Wednesday planning committee meeting, to grant permission for them only on condition that they not sell food or drink. 

A council report explains that the stalls will allow “retailers and charities that have operated for a while to trade and raise funds from the Esplanade”. It names the RNLI as a recent example of a charity which has done this at an existing kiosk. 

A new 5m x 14m leisure area will also be created west of the pond, which could include 'Flowrider' water-based attractions, traditional rides, or a soft play bus which has already appeared for short periods during the summer.

In addition, a 24m x 28m beach amusement area will be created northeast of the pond, and potentially provide the hiring of kayaks and other water sports equipment.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Christopher Biggins was at the convention

'The best in Norfolk' - Christopher Biggins raves about Yarmouth chippy

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Bread and the shop

Great Yarmouth bakery has closed due to rising costs

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The Cinnamon Trust helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal ill

Dog walking appeal issued by animal charity

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Green light for holiday flats plan in former Sea Princess annexe

Hotel with 'very negative' Tripadvisor reviews gets go ahead for flats

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon