Green light for new kiosks and amusements in Gorleston

Gorleston Seafront is set for a facelift and residents are being asked to give their views on what it should look like. Picture: James Bass - Credit: © JAMES BASS 2016

Three new stalls are to be created on Gorleston’s seafront, after councillors voted unanimously in favour of the scheme.

The project - on the town’s Lower Esplanade, next to the model yacht pond - will see two wooden kiosks installed, and a former police kiosk transformed to become a third retail unit.

It is not known what the stalls will offer, but borough councillors agreed, at a Wednesday planning committee meeting, to grant permission for them only on condition that they not sell food or drink.

A council report explains that the stalls will allow “retailers and charities that have operated for a while to trade and raise funds from the Esplanade”. It names the RNLI as a recent example of a charity which has done this at an existing kiosk.

A new 5m x 14m leisure area will also be created west of the pond, which could include 'Flowrider' water-based attractions, traditional rides, or a soft play bus which has already appeared for short periods during the summer.

In addition, a 24m x 28m beach amusement area will be created northeast of the pond, and potentially provide the hiring of kayaks and other water sports equipment.