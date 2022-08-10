Waxing and eyebrow threading business opens in Gorleston

Beena Chauhan and her partner Richard Henwood at their new hair removal and hair styling business in Gorleston - Credit: Beena Chauhan

A new waxing, threading and hair styling business is hoping to meet the grooming needs of men and women in Gorleston.

The Bee Hive officially opened for business in Lower Cliff Road, off Bells Road, on Saturday, August 6.

It is owned by Beena Chauhan, 45, who wants to create an "inclusive" space for anyone to book in for some pampering.

Beena Chauhan is the owner of a new hair removal and hair styling business in Gorleston - Credit: Beena Chauhan

Her services include waxing, threading, hair styling and skin care, as well as offering a social space for group bookings and events.

Ms Chauhan, who moved to Norfolk with her partner Richard Henwood two years ago, said: "I have been threading for about 27 years.

"We moved to Norwich first and then Gorleston. One day, I was looking for somewhere to get my eyebrows threaded but I couldn’t find anywhere.

The Bee Hive is a new hair removal and hair styling business in Gorleston - Credit: Beena Chauhan

"I was also working at Margos, in Bells Road, for a little while and they encouraged me to start my own business.

"When we found out these units were available, we thought it would be great to offer something new in Gorleston."

The Bee Hive, which has been renovated with only pre-loved and reclaimed materials and décor, is the third and final unit of a new development that was formerly Wright's DIY shop.

The Bee Hive is a new hair removal and hair styling business in Gorleston - Credit: Beena Chauhan

Gro Plants and Maud’s Tattoo Parlour recently opened in the neighbouring shops.

The grand opening was attended by the mayor of Great Yarmouth Graham Plant.

Ms Chauhan said: "All of the new businesses are also run by women, which is amazing.

"It feels like we have put a bit of stamp on the area. It's great to be part of that.

"I feel really proud. We have worked really hard on this. It’s quite surreal.

"To stop and see it come together at the grand opening was a great moment. It was absolutely brilliant."

Ms Chauhan, who is a trained hair stylist, also hopes to offer the site for group bookings and as a social venue.

She added: "It’s not your typical salon. It’s quite bold and welcoming.

"It's also really important to me that this is an inclusive space, for both men and women."







