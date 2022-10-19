High street traders consider legal action as roadworks harm business

Coco Royle and Alison Payge - owners of Coco Pretty Thing on Gorleston High Street - said the unclear road signs had severely affected business. - Credit: James Weeds

Frustrated traders on Gorleston High Street are considering taking legal action after a road closure has severely impacted business.

Since Monday, September 12, the stretch of High Street between Trafalgar Road East and Addison Road has remained closed while Anglian Water carries out essential flood-prevention works.

Near the Burgh Road and Baker Street entrances to the High Street, road signs are installed warning people the road is closed. However, a 500-metre portion of the High Street - where most of the shops are based - remains open.

Signage indicating the closure of Gorleston High Street by Baker Street. But the actual closure is 500m up the road by Trafalgar Road East. - Credit: James Weeds

But businesses have said the road works have led to a decline in trade.

Kevin Huggins, chair of the Gorleston Traders Association and managing director of Fusion Hair Consultants said: "The fact of the matter is that the High Street is not closed. It's open.

"But, at Fusion, we have seen around 25pc customers cancelling their appointments in the past month because they think they can't get down here.

"But they can get their cars down here - just not from the Beccles Road entrance - and Norfolk County Council hasn't made that clear enough for people."

Jessica Whiteman and Kevin Huggins inside Fusion Hair Consultants. - Credit: James Weeds

Last week, eight other businesses shared their concerns about the effect the apparent road closure had had on trade.

"I don't understand why there's the massive sign saying 'Road Closed' by Baker Street. Cars can still come down and there are numerous ways out to Church Road," Mr Huggins said.

"Traders and I have contacted Norfolk County Council, but nothing appears to have been done.

"Somebody came from the council last week to put down some cones and that was all.

"No one is meeting us to discuss the situation. I don't know what they're taking us for. It's our livelihoods. It's our businesses.

"And they're killing it."

Gorleston high Street is closed between Trafalgar Road East and Addison Road. - Credit: James Weeds

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate the concerns being raised locally and will continue to liaise with Anglian Water to help ensure they make any necessary improvements to support local traders.

"Preparation for the closure required consultation and a number of meetings with the town council, trader associations, local elected members, and transport providers."

Road signs indication the closure of Gorleston High Street - just past Copland Family Bakery. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Huggins said he feels the council should have consulted the businesses before the road closure to ensure the maintenance work could have been carried out with minimal impact on trade.

"Anglian Water has to do the works. I understand that - it has to be done," he added.

"But Norfolk County Council is responsible for making sure the road is still open where accessible. And they're not.

"Footfall is why we're on the High Street - if it wasn't, we might as well be down an alley somewhere - and the High Street is crucial to Gorleston."

Mr Huggins said he had "heard word" of some businesses in the area considering closing because of the impact to trade.

"We are now looking at going down the legal route to see whether we can claim for loss of business because this is an unnecessary road closure.

"At the moment, as traders in Gorleston, we've got Burgh Road shut, Beccles Road shut, we've got the High Street noticed as closed, all while the county council is building a bridge which is going to take more people to Yarmouth."

Chris Speed, operations manager for First Eastern Counties said: "We have observed that there are currently fewer people using the temporary bus stops in Gorleston. However, our user numbers are the same and we have noticed more people are travelling to Great Yarmouth to do their shopping."

A spokesperson for Anglian Water apologised for the disruption caused to all road users in the area.

The spokesperson said: "Weather permitting, this week we will be fitting a new pipe along High Street that once complete, will allow us to begin finalising the work and reinstating the area. Providing there is no heavy rainfall in the meantime, we are hoping to be off-site by November 20, ready for the Christmas markets."

For updates on the roadworks in Gorleston, visit www.anglianwater.co.uk/hidden-pages/gorleston-investment/