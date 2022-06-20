Smash hit vegan pop-up to become regular summer feature

Vegan chef Hayley Mac is bringing her popular Nuts About Plants menu to Gorleston's Ocean Terrace on Mondays after a successful takeover in June proved popular. - Credit: Hayley Mac/Ocean Room

A vegan pop-up has proved so successful that it is becoming a regular summer fixture.

Vegan chef Hayley Mac has been preparing takeaway meals from her home in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, since the pandemic and created a buzz with her Nuts About Plants recipes.

Hayley Mac's new NYC hot dog with sauerkraut will be on the menu at Ocean Terrace, in Gorleston, on Monday. - Credit: Hayley Mac

A previous takeover of Margos in Bells Road, Gorleston was a sell-out success and diners visiting Ocean Terrace by the beach on the lower prom last week proved they too had an appetite for her plant-based food and shakes.

Mrs Mac said she was "blown away" by the turnout and that she would be taking over the kitchen every Monday from now on, with the aim of adding another day and expanding her menu.

Hayley Mac's vegan Strawberry Fields shake is among her most popular and one she will be serving at Ocean Terrace, in Gorleston. - Credit: Hayley Mac

"I feel so proud to be making food in my home town and so grateful people are enjoying it," she said.

"The whole team at the Ocean Terrace are super supportive and I look forward to having lots of fun on the terrace over the summer.

The pop-up will be serving food from 11am to 3pm.