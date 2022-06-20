News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Smash hit vegan pop-up to become regular summer feature

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:05 AM June 20, 2022
Hayley Mac of Nuts About Plants stages Ocean Terrace takeover at Gorleston

Vegan chef Hayley Mac is bringing her popular Nuts About Plants menu to Gorleston's Ocean Terrace on Mondays after a successful takeover in June proved popular. - Credit: Hayley Mac/Ocean Room

A vegan pop-up has proved so successful that it is becoming a regular summer fixture.

Vegan chef Hayley Mac has been preparing takeaway meals from her home in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, since the pandemic and created a buzz with her Nuts About Plants recipes. 

Hayley Mac of Nuts About Plants stages Ocean Terrace takeover at Gorleston

Hayley Mac's new NYC hot dog with sauerkraut will be on the menu at Ocean Terrace, in Gorleston, on Monday. - Credit: Hayley Mac

A previous takeover of Margos in Bells Road, Gorleston was a sell-out success and diners visiting Ocean Terrace by the beach on the lower prom last week proved they too had an appetite for her plant-based food and shakes.

Mrs Mac said she was "blown away" by the turnout and that she would be taking over the kitchen every Monday from now on, with the aim of adding another day and expanding her menu.

Hayley Mac of Nuts About Plants stages Ocean Terrace takeover at Gorleston

Hayley Mac's vegan Strawberry Fields shake is among her most popular and one she will be serving at Ocean Terrace, in Gorleston. - Credit: Hayley Mac

"I feel so proud to be making food in my home town and so grateful people are enjoying it," she said.

"The whole team at the Ocean Terrace are super supportive and I look forward to having lots of fun on the terrace over the summer.

The pop-up will be serving food from 11am to 3pm.

Hayley Mac of Nuts About Plants stages Ocean Terrace takeover at Gorleston

One of the poke bowls on the menu at Gorleston's Ocean Terrace on Monday June 13 under a Nuts About Plants vegan takeover. - Credit: Hayley Mac

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Beachside Holidays in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, has filmed for Channel 4's Four in a Bed

Channel 4's Four in a Bed spotlight falls on seaside chalets

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A car was left overturned after a two-car crash near Great Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon

Norfolk Live News

Driver injured as car overturns in crash on A149 near Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Former Pontins chalets

Investigations | Exclusive

Pontins £5m sale expected 'in days'... but what will it mean for Hemsby?

Joel Adams

person
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Tommy Walsh, who is on

Two Norfolk homes feature on BBC property show

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon