Smash hit vegan pop-up to become regular summer feature
- Credit: Hayley Mac/Ocean Room
A vegan pop-up has proved so successful that it is becoming a regular summer fixture.
Vegan chef Hayley Mac has been preparing takeaway meals from her home in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, since the pandemic and created a buzz with her Nuts About Plants recipes.
A previous takeover of Margos in Bells Road, Gorleston was a sell-out success and diners visiting Ocean Terrace by the beach on the lower prom last week proved they too had an appetite for her plant-based food and shakes.
Mrs Mac said she was "blown away" by the turnout and that she would be taking over the kitchen every Monday from now on, with the aim of adding another day and expanding her menu.
"I feel so proud to be making food in my home town and so grateful people are enjoying it," she said.
"The whole team at the Ocean Terrace are super supportive and I look forward to having lots of fun on the terrace over the summer.
The pop-up will be serving food from 11am to 3pm.