Town's former DIY store could be turned into three 'boutique' units

A former DIY store could be turned into three “boutique” units as its owners hope to attract new businesses.

Wright’s DIY store, located on the corner of Bells Road and Lower Cliff Road in Gorleston, could be transformed into three separate shops available to rent.

Owners, Kol Kishan and Stacey Bryenton, purchased the property in April and have lodged a planning application with Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

It comes after the retirement of Stephen Hawkins, 66, who had been the face behind the counter at the DIY shop for 37 years.

With experience in the property industry through their business, East Point Properties Ltd, the pair hope to freshen up the site and add to the “vibrant” offerings in Bells Road.

Mr Kishan, 68, who has lived in Gorleston for the last 40 years, said: “We are converting the shop into three boutique type retail units.

“There is a good amount of space in there so these shop units will be quite a decent size and we are going to improve the frontage to give it a more traditional look, in keeping with the road.

“Our vision was to keep the local shops alive so we chose not to convert them into residential, which was an option.

“But we knew that such a large space might be difficult for people or entrepreneurs starting out, so we have tried to make three decent sized, affordable units.”

Mr Bryenton, 57, added: “When we were there people coming past were really positive that we are keeping them as shops and not just turning them into flats.”

The pair say they have already received enquiries about the units – which, if the plans are approved, should be finished by spring next year.

Plans have been lodged with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to turn Wright's DIY, in Gorleston, into three "boutique" units. Albert and Joyce Wright first set it up in the early 1960s, taking in David Greig butchers. - Credit: Stacey Bryenton

He added: “We are getting lots of interest and we have one firm commitment for one of the units.

“Word has got around about what we are doing and people are really keen to come and see what they can do here

“When we were looking at the property I thought, I would love this to be a flower shop and a few weeks later we had an enquiry from someone who wants to sell plants.

“We are really excited about it. We are slowly seeing our vision coming into fruition.”