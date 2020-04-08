Search

Council delivers lockdown lifeline worth over £13.2m to small businesses hit by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:37 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 08 April 2020

Businessess in Great Yarmouth are being told it is easy to apply for Government relief grants and not to accept offers from third parties to fill out the forms for a fee Picture: James Bass /Ella Wilkinson

Businessess in Great Yarmouth are being told it is easy to apply for Government relief grants and not to accept offers from third parties to fill out the forms for a fee Picture: James Bass /Ella Wilkinson

James Bass/Ella Wilkinson

Grants have been handed out to over 1,000 small businesses across Great Yarmouth hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Carl Smith, Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader is appealing for businesses to get in touch over coronavirus concerns Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which is processing the government’s relief grants, said it had written to 3,000 businesses affected by the outbreak.

By the end of Friday, April 3, more than £9m had been processed in business grant applications, out of 942 applications received.

Over the weekend, a further 122 grant forms were received, and by Wednesday the figure had risen to £13.2m

In a statement the council said eligible businesses should only submit one form.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has handed out over £9m in grants to businesses suffering under lockdown Picture: James Bass

It also warned against third-party companies offering to complete their grant form for a fee.

The statement said: “It is a simple process requiring information each business should have easy access to.

“The council is able to help over the phone if needed.”

A webpage has been set up with information on the new package of support announced by the Government.

MORE: Top 10 books Norfolk is downloading to read during isolation

Carl Smith, leader of the council, said: “The council is working closely with New Anglia LEP and other councils and business groups to ensure our local businesses get the support they are entitled to.

“I’m pleased we’ve managed to process over nine hundred applications in less than a week and we’re happy to see more applications coming in daily from eligible businesses.

“The council will administer and pay out the grants as soon as possible.

“If you are a business with any immediate concerns, then please get in touch.

“Lots of information and support about the grants, eligibility criteria and further business advice is available on our website which is being kept updated daily.”

Businesses in the leisure, hospitality, and retail sector are among the hardest hit, just when most would be gearing up for one of their busiest times.

Smaller businesses, with rateable values of up to £15,000, can apply for grants of £10,000 while certain medium to larger firms in the retail, hospitality and leisure industries, with rateable values of less than £51,000, have access to grants of £25,000.

Visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/corona virus-business-support.

Businesses with any inquiries about the support available should contact the Growth Hub via 0300 333 6536 or www.newangliagrowthhub.co.uk.

