'We can't commit to anything' - organisers put plans for future air shows on hold

Organisers of the Great Yarmouth Air Show have said talks about holding future displays have been put on hold. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Organisers of the Great Yarmouth Air Show have confirmed plans to host future flying events have been put on hold until later this summer.

Fantastic flying displays at Great Yarmouth Air Show 2018. Picture: Roman Czajkowski Fantastic flying displays at Great Yarmouth Air Show 2018. Picture: Roman Czajkowski

Following a show which entertained an estimated 180,000 people in June last year, organisers - Great Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area (GYTABIA) - suggested the two-day event could be replaced by a series of flying displays this summer.

However, organisers have said talks for future air show events cannot progress until a decision on its Business Improvement District (BID) status is made.

A BID is a business-led and business funded body formed to improve a commercial area.

GYTABIA are expecting a decision to be made in August.

Project manager of GYTABIA, Karen Youngs, said it was delighted with how many people attended the air show last year but admitted discussions on future plans wouldn't be able to take place until its BID status had been determined.

She said: "We can't commit to anything at the minute.

"We have to make sure we stay within budget because we do not know what will happen with the BID.

"We were absolutely delighted with the visitor numbers last year and I am sure the air show is something we will explore in the future."

In January it was confirmed an air show would not return this year and it looks increasingly unlikely any alternative flying displays will take place either.

A number of residents have expressed their disappointment at the latest news.

One man who lives in the town but did not want to be named, said: "It's a shame because I really enjoyed the air show.

Great Yarmouth Air Show. Picture: Andras Vizi Great Yarmouth Air Show. Picture: Andras Vizi

"The town was packed which can only be a good thing.

Gary Allen, owner of gift and fashion shop Vogue in Regent Road, said: "The air show didn't really benefit us from a business sense but the show itself was very good.

"At the end of the day if it is good for the town we should be supporting it."

It was reported in GYTABIA's accounts in September the air show came at a cost of £582,000 and income from park and ride systems was £100,000 down on what was predicted.

Visitors were treated to displays from a number of top-flight planes including the Red Arrows.

Other businesses and residents in the town have previously raised concerns over the amount of money the air show cost.