Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

'We can't commit to anything' - organisers put plans for future air shows on hold

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 21 June 2019

Organisers of the Great Yarmouth Air Show have said talks about holding future displays have been put on hold. Picture: Nick Butcher

Organisers of the Great Yarmouth Air Show have said talks about holding future displays have been put on hold. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Organisers of the Great Yarmouth Air Show have confirmed plans to host future flying events have been put on hold until later this summer.

Fantastic flying displays at Great Yarmouth Air Show 2018. Picture: Roman CzajkowskiFantastic flying displays at Great Yarmouth Air Show 2018. Picture: Roman Czajkowski

Following a show which entertained an estimated 180,000 people in June last year, organisers - Great Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area (GYTABIA) - suggested the two-day event could be replaced by a series of flying displays this summer.

However, organisers have said talks for future air show events cannot progress until a decision on its Business Improvement District (BID) status is made.

A BID is a business-led and business funded body formed to improve a commercial area.

GYTABIA are expecting a decision to be made in August.

Great Yarmouth Air ShowGreat Yarmouth Air Show

Project manager of GYTABIA, Karen Youngs, said it was delighted with how many people attended the air show last year but admitted discussions on future plans wouldn't be able to take place until its BID status had been determined.

She said: "We can't commit to anything at the minute.

"We have to make sure we stay within budget because we do not know what will happen with the BID.

"We were absolutely delighted with the visitor numbers last year and I am sure the air show is something we will explore in the future."

Red Arrows At Great Yarmouth Air ShowRed Arrows At Great Yarmouth Air Show

In January it was confirmed an air show would not return this year and it looks increasingly unlikely any alternative flying displays will take place either.

You may also want to watch:

A number of residents have expressed their disappointment at the latest news.

One man who lives in the town but did not want to be named, said: "It's a shame because I really enjoyed the air show.

Great Yarmouth Air Show. Picture: Andras ViziGreat Yarmouth Air Show. Picture: Andras Vizi

"The town was packed which can only be a good thing.

Gary Allen, owner of gift and fashion shop Vogue in Regent Road, said: "The air show didn't really benefit us from a business sense but the show itself was very good.

"At the end of the day if it is good for the town we should be supporting it."

It was reported in GYTABIA's accounts in September the air show came at a cost of £582,000 and income from park and ride systems was £100,000 down on what was predicted.

Visitors were treated to displays from a number of top-flight planes including the Red Arrows.

Other businesses and residents in the town have previously raised concerns over the amount of money the air show cost.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

WATCH: Dramatic footage of car crashing through wall

A man smashed a car through a wall in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth before being arrested. Picture: Paul Proto

Police discover £40,000 worth of cannabis following town centre raid

Police found £40,000 worth of cannabis following a raid at 39 Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

WATCH: Dramatic footage of car crashing through wall

A man smashed a car through a wall in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth before being arrested. Picture: Paul Proto

Police discover £40,000 worth of cannabis following town centre raid

Police found £40,000 worth of cannabis following a raid at 39 Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘We can’t commit to anything’ - organisers put plans for future air shows on hold

Organisers of the Great Yarmouth Air Show have said talks about holding future displays have been put on hold. Picture: Nick Butcher

Inquest into death of Ava-May Littleboy, 3, adjourned

Ava-May Littleboy, three, who was killed when an inflatable trampoline exploded in Gorleston Picture: Submitted

Missing man found ‘safe and well’ following shoreline search

Coastguard rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft were alerted. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Did you know there’s a vegan deli in Lowestoft?

Vegee is a completely plant-based deli in Lowestoft where everything is made fresh every day Picture: Mark Gee

9 great things to eat and drink at First Light Festival this weekend

Lickety Ice will bring their exclusive First Light lolly to the festival Picture: NMG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists