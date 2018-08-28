Search

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

PUBLISHED: 11:15 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 21 January 2019

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show. The Red Arrows. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Great Yarmouth Air show will not be taking place in 2019 it has been confirmed.

It is believed the inaugural event made a loss of around £500,000 when it was held on June 16 and 17, 2018.

A post on Great Yarmouth Air Show’s Facebook page said: “Unfortunately we will not be holding an airshow in 2019 however we will be looking at options for the future we will keep you posted on this page.”

An estimated 180,000 people were entertained in June by a number of top-flight planes at the show including the Red Arrows, The Great War Team and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The show was organised by the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area, (GYTABIA), with businesses paying a levy to fund the show.

It was reported in September GYTABIA’s accounts that the event made a loss of £582,000 and income from park and ride systems was £100,000 down on what was predicted.

