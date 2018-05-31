Search

Taxi company collapses into administration

PUBLISHED: 17:22 19 February 2020

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

Archant © 2006

A taxi company which claims to be the longest-running in a seaside town has collapsed into administration.

Anglia Taxis, established in 1974, is thought to be the longest running cab company in Great Yarmouth.

But at a meeting last Thursday (February 13) shareholders decided to wind up the company before appointing Norwich-based firm Parker Andrews Ltd as liquidators.

Last month a post shared by the company on social media page stated: "There have been rumours that we are going to cease trading and we would like to address these concerns."

It noted Anglia Taxis was operating under new management and would "continue to operate for the foreseeable future".

There had been "significant investment in the company to make it bigger and better for all of our customers", the post said.

According to its website the company is Great Yarmouth's longest-running taxi service, having been established in 1974.

Both Anglia Taxis and Parker Andrews have been approached for comment.

MORE: Final Beales department stores to shut after no buyer is found

Last year, taxi drivers in Great Yarmouth claimed it was too easy to get a licence after they had struggled for business during Christmas.

There are currently 422 licensed taxi drivers in the borough, down from 426 last year and 447 in 2017.

