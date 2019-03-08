Search

Clothes rail that fell on Asda customers not correctly loaded, investigation finds

PUBLISHED: 16:27 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 12 March 2019

A row of metal stands at Asda in Great Yarmouth collapsed on Thursday (January 3).

A row of metal stands at Asda in Great Yarmouth collapsed on Thursday (January 3).

Archant

A clothing rail that fell on customers at a Norfolk supermarket was not correctly loaded by staff, an investigation has found.

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James BassThe Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

In January a row of metal stands displaying clothes fell on three people who had been shopping during the January sales at an Asda store in Great Yarmouth.

One woman was hit on the head and knocked to the ground, her husband said at the time.

Following the incident, which had sparked a 999 response, environmental officers from Great Yarmouth Borough Council visited the store and investigated.

In a statement the council said the collapse was caused by “incorrect merchandising practices” - or that the clothes railings had not been correctly loaded by staff.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We’re pleased that no-one was seriously hurt in this isolated incident and have reassured the council that we have since taken steps to ensure this won’t happen again.”

