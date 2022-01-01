Mercury Awards - Pub landlords of the year toast success

Ricky and Lauren Finch are the Great Yarmouth Mercury Awards pub landlord of the year winners - Credit: James Weeds

A couple who run a Great Yarmouth pub are the toast of their regulars after they were named pub landlord of the year in the Great Yarmouth Mercury Awards.

Ricky and Lauren Finch have been running the Rumbold Arms for three years and their hard work in running the pub has won the admiration of their regulars, who voted in their droves in the awards.

The couple run the Southtown Road pub themselves and have not had a holiday in the time they have been there.

The hard-working couple give themselves every Tuesday off, and the other six days of the week they can be seen serving pints, organising functions and joking with their customers.

Ricky and Lauren Finch with regulars at the Rumbold Arms - Credit: James Weeds

Mr and Mrs Finch had been involved in the car sales trade before they took over the Rumbold Arms, where they had been regulars.

They knew the secret to running the pub was knowing what the regulars wanted and not changing an already winning formula.

Mr Finch, 54, said: "We knew every here and knew what everyone wanted from the pub. We did not need to change anything really."

He admitted that running the pub had "taken over our lives a bit", but he enjoyed every minute there.

Mrs Finch, 39, added: "The pub had a great atmosphere. It's all about the people who come into the pub. They are what matters."

The couple also pride themselves on looking out for regulars and they will check up on them if they have not popped in for a while.

On winning the award Mr Finch said: "I am really proud and I am proud of all the people that voted for us. it means a lot to me and Lauren."

Mrs Finch added: "Thank you to everyone who voted for us."

The pub has pool and darts teams and has music nights.

Our awards had eight categories - Credit: Archant

The runners-up in the pub landlord of the year awards were Paul Hodgson of the Tombstone Brewery, Great Yarmouth and Ruben Cruz of Bar, Great Yarmouth.

The Great Yarmouth Mercury Awards are being held for the first time this year, with all nominees put forward by readers, before a public vote decided the winners.