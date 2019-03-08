Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

National Baking Week: Tell this newspaper what your favourite bakery in the Great Yarmouth Borough is

PUBLISHED: 13:59 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 11 October 2019

Monday marks the start of National Baking Week. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Monday marks the start of National Baking Week. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

From a slice of chocolate cake to a bakewell tart we've all got our favourite baked treats.

With Monday marking the start of National Baking Week we want to find out not only what you favourite treat is but where you go to buy it.

You may also want to watch:

To make sure your favourite bakery in the Great Yarmouth Borough gets the recognition you think it deserves take part in our survey. It'll take less than a minute.

Most Read

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Holiday park plans expansion of more than 100 caravans

Cherry Tree Holiday Park wants to add 107 static caravans to its site in Burgh Castle. The application site is pictured top left Photo: Google Maps

Drivers braced for six weeks of disruption as Great Yarmouth roadworks ‘make good progress’

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Most Read

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Holiday park plans expansion of more than 100 caravans

Cherry Tree Holiday Park wants to add 107 static caravans to its site in Burgh Castle. The application site is pictured top left Photo: Google Maps

Drivers braced for six weeks of disruption as Great Yarmouth roadworks ‘make good progress’

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

All systems go for Great Yarmouth’s popular East Coast Run

A group photograph of the Great Yarmouth Road Runners who together with Great Yarmouth Borough Council organise the East Coast Run each year Picturfe: DAVID WILES

Connor Ingram’s late strike earns Gorleston 3-2 win over Mildenhall

Eddie Short is poised at the back post ready to equalise for Gorleston against Mildenhall Picture: DAVE HARDY

National Baking Week: Tell this newspaper what your favourite bakery in the Great Yarmouth Borough is

Monday marks the start of National Baking Week. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Gavin and Stacey stars set to appear at Yarmouth Comic Con

The cast of Gavin and Stacy (L-R) Melanie Walters, Rob Brydon, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Mathew Horne at the British Comedy Awards 2008 Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

‘An inspiration’: Police chief’s emotional tribute to sister of murdered woman, after she herself died

Laura Witheridge at a previous NOSCAs awards ceremony. PIC: Mark Amies.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists