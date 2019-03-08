National Baking Week: Tell this newspaper what your favourite bakery in the Great Yarmouth Borough is
PUBLISHED: 13:59 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 11 October 2019
Archant
From a slice of chocolate cake to a bakewell tart we've all got our favourite baked treats.
With Monday marking the start of National Baking Week we want to find out not only what you favourite treat is but where you go to buy it.
You may also want to watch:
To make sure your favourite bakery in the Great Yarmouth Borough gets the recognition you think it deserves take part in our survey. It'll take less than a minute.