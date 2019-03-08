Town centre bakery closes

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:53 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 03 October 2019

Martha’s Bakes & Cakes in Great Yarmouth closed at the end of September. Picture: Joseph Norton

Martha's Bakes & Cakes in Great Yarmouth closed at the end of September. Picture: Joseph Norton

A town centre bakery which offered customers a mix of traditional English and Portuguese treats has closed three months after opening.

JD Bales Bakery in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth.JD Bales Bakery in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth.

Martha's Bakes & Cakes replaced the popular JD Bales Bakery in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, earlier this year.

Despite impressing residents with its extravagant cakes and colourful cupcakes it closed at the end of September having opened in June.

Owner of the bakery, Marta Pereira, said the shop was popular to start off with but trade tailed off in the summer.

In a post on its Facebook page which announced the closure, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, said: "With sadness we come here to tell our customers that our shop has closed permanently.

"A big thank you to the many, many, customers we had during the months.

"It was very good to meet you all."

Neighbouring business described the bakery's closure as a "big shame".

JD Bales had traded in the town for more than a century before it shut its doors for the final time in February this year.

WATCH: Has paranormal activity been caught on camera in a Norfolk café?

Ghosthunters in Great Yarmouth believe they have caught paranormal activity on camera in Darling Darlings cat lounge. Picture: Ghosted UK

New images released of replacement leisure centre as countdown to closure begins

New images have been released of how the new leisure centre on the Golden Mile will look. The old Marina Centre is due to close on October 31 Picture: GYBC

'Comedy of errors' after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Energy firm which folded owing £1m pins failure on boss's death

David Rowan founded and successfully ran Epic International until his death in 2018. Photo: Supplied

Costa plans to open new cafe in Great Yarmouth

A Costa Coffee outlet in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

