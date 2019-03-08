Town centre bakery closes

Martha's Bakes & Cakes in Great Yarmouth closed at the end of September. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A town centre bakery which offered customers a mix of traditional English and Portuguese treats has closed three months after opening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

JD Bales Bakery in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth. JD Bales Bakery in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth.

Martha's Bakes & Cakes replaced the popular JD Bales Bakery in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, earlier this year.

Despite impressing residents with its extravagant cakes and colourful cupcakes it closed at the end of September having opened in June.

Owner of the bakery, Marta Pereira, said the shop was popular to start off with but trade tailed off in the summer.

In a post on its Facebook page which announced the closure, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, said: "With sadness we come here to tell our customers that our shop has closed permanently.

You may also want to watch:

"A big thank you to the many, many, customers we had during the months.

"It was very good to meet you all."

Neighbouring business described the bakery's closure as a "big shame".

JD Bales had traded in the town for more than a century before it shut its doors for the final time in February this year.