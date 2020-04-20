Small businesses hit by coronavirus reminded to claim lockdown lifeline grant

Grants have been handed out to over one thousand small businesses across Great Yarmouth unable to trade during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: James Bass /Ella Wilkinson James Bass/Ella Wilkinson

Businesses in Great Yarmouth hit by the coronavirus pandemic are being reminded to complete applications for relief grants - with the borough council having already handed out nearly £20m to local firms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Three weeks ago, the council, which is processing the government’s relief grants, wrote to the 3,000 eligible businesses in the borough and asked them to complete the online form as swiftly as possible in order to get their grants paid out.

So far, around £19m has been handed out in total to 1,722 businesses, which represents 57 per cent of the businesses in the borough that are eligible for the Government grants.

In a statement, the council said: “With the number of forms completed daily now starting to reduce, the council is phoning or emailing the remaining eligible businesses, where it has those contact details, to remind them of the importance of completing the online form.”

Visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus-business-support for the link to the online form, information and support about the grants, eligibility criteria and further business advice.

For advice relating to the grants, call 0808 196 2240.

For other business advice, contact the Growth Hub via 0300 333 6536 or www.newangliagrowthhub.co.uk

Eligible businesses should only submit one form, as duplication of forms is likely to delay processing.

The council is also reminding businesses to be wary of third-party companies offering to complete their grant form for a fee, as the form can be completed simply by businesses themselves.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Government says it has no date yet for school return

Cllr Carl Smith, leader of the council, said: “The council is working closely with New Anglia LEP, other local councils and business groups to ensure our local businesses get the support they are entitled to during these challenging times.

“I would like to praise our council staff for working quickly to get so many grants paid out in just three weeks, and we continue to pay out money daily. We would like to hand out grants to the remaining eligible businesses but can only do so if those businesses complete the online form.

“The form is a simple data-capture process asking for information each business should have easy access to, and council staff are available to help over the phone if needed. We are doing all we can to make businesses aware, in liaison with our partners, and we hope eligible businesses will grasp the support being provided.”

Grant forms can take up to five working days to process and for funds to reach customers’ bank accounts.