Costa to open 24-hour cafe in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:42 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 06 January 2020

A Costa cafe in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

Archant

A new 24-hour Costa cafe will open in Great Yarmouth after the borough council gave plans the go-ahead.

Costa Coffee is planning to build a drive-thru cafe in Pasteur Retail Park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.Costa Coffee is planning to build a drive-thru cafe in Pasteur Retail Park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

The new outlet, a kiosk with a drive-thru, will be built in Pasteur Retail Park on Thamesfield Way.

It will be located in the carpark, opposite B&Q.

Other neighbouring shops include Argos, Tapi Carpets, Pets at Home and Home Bargains.

Documents submitted with the application say construction on the cafe will require the removal of 44 spaces from the car park while the proposed store will create up to 18 jobs.

The cafe will be open 24 hours a day.

The town already has two Costa Coffee outlets, with locations on Regent Road and in Gapton Hall Retail Park.

There is also a branch on High Street in Gorleston.

