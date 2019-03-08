Search

Costa plans to open new cafe in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:29 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 01 October 2019

A Costa Coffee outlet in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A Costa Coffee outlet in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A new Costa cafe could open in Great Yarmouth if a planning application is approved.

Costa Coffee is planning to build a drive-thru cafe in Pasteur Retail Park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.Costa Coffee is planning to build a drive-thru cafe in Pasteur Retail Park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

The borough council will consider a proposal to build a new outlet in Pasteur Retail Park on Thamesfield Way.

The cafe, a kiosk with a drive-thru, would be located in the carpark, opposite B&Q.

Other neighbouring shops include Argos, Tapi Carpets, Pets at Home and Home Bargains.

Documents submitted with the application say construction on the cafe would require the removal of 44 spaces from the car park while the proposed store would create up to 18 jobs.

The cafe would be open 24 hours a day.

The town already has two Costa Coffee outlets, with locations on Regent Road and in Gapton Hall Retail Park.

There is also a branch on High Street in Gorleston.

Costa has declined to comment on the plans until a later date.

