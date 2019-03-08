Search

'It will be sorely missed' - Council approves plan to demolish greengrocers

PUBLISHED: 14:47 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 06 November 2019

A developer is planning to demolish Greenfields, a fruit and veg shop on Victoria Road in Gorleston, and replace it with three houses. Picture: Google Maps.

A greengrocers that showed a friendly face and was also a place to chat will close down and move to a new location.

Greenfields, a fruit and veg shop, will reopen at a premises next to Bradwell Butchery. Picture: Google Maps.Greenfields, a fruit and veg shop, will reopen at a premises next to Bradwell Butchery. Picture: Google Maps.

Greenfields, a fruit and vegetable shop in Gorleston, will be demolished and replaced with three houses, and the business will reopen in Bradwell.

The plans had prompted disappointment among residents of Victoria Road, where the shop currently sits in one of a row of garages, at the loss of a "community hub".

Earlier this month Great Yarmouth Borough Council approved an application from Thompson Developments Ltd to knock down the shop and build three three-bedroom houses.

Joanne Minnis, from Browston, runs the shop.

She said her father had opened the business more than 20 years ago.

"We found a new shop so we've decided to carry on, and we're hoping to continue," she said.

The shop will reopen on Crab Lane, next to Bradwell Butchery, in approximately three to four weeks.

The Victoria Road premises might be kept open if customers want to collect orders for Christmas, Ms Minnis added.

The council had received two objections to the plans.

One neighbour of the site said: "A lot of older residents in this area use her shop (myself included) not only for vegetables, etc, but also to see a friendly face and have a chat. The owner will be sorely missed."

Another commented: "The loss of the fruit and vegetable shop will have a negative impact on the community.

"Many people stop there to buy fruit, vegetables, eggs, flowers and plants.

"We all go in and have a chat now only to the ladies that run the shop but other people that live in the area.

"This shop is like our community hub. This is a local farm shop and something that we should all do is buy from the small businesses to help with the economy."

The residents had also objected to their back gardens being overlooked by the proposed houses.

"Being overlooked by three houses so close will lead to loss of privacy and will certainly impact on the peaceful enjoyment of our home and garden," said one neighbour.

There are currently three car park spaces on site.

'It will be sorely missed' - Council approves plan to demolish greengrocers

