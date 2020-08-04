‘Relief’ as parking allowed again on high street

Chairman of Gorleston Traders Association Kevin Huggins, inset, has expressed "relief" after barriers which were put on the town's High Street to give more room to pedestrians, but which blocked car parking spaces, were removed. Picture: Nick Butcher/Gareth Howe. Archant

Parking on a high street has been restored after barriers placed on the road to allow room for social distancing were removed.

An empty Gorleston High Street on Friday (July 24) with barriers designed to allow for social distancing. Picture: Gareth Howe. An empty Gorleston High Street on Friday (July 24) with barriers designed to allow for social distancing. Picture: Gareth Howe.

From mid-June, motorists were unable to park on Gorleston High Street after Great Yarmouth Borough Council had placed barriers along two of the narrowest stretches of pavement, giving more space to pedestrians, as part of measures introduced to support the re-opening of non-essential shops.

Some traders had expressed concern, however, that the lack of parking meant customers were not visiting the High Street, which in normal circumstances would be bustling but has been notably quiet even since the easing of lockdown.

The barriers were removed last week, to the “relief” of Kevin Huggins, chairman of Gorleston Traders Association.

He said: “The High Street is already picking up. I am absolutely delighted that sense has prevailed. I am delighted for all the traders.”

A sign on Gorleston High Street advising people to follow social distancing guidelines. Picture: Gareth Howe. A sign on Gorleston High Street advising people to follow social distancing guidelines. Picture: Gareth Howe.

Cllr Carl Smith, council leader, said: “When we introduced measures in June to support the safe re-opening of non-essential retail, we were clear these were temporary measures and authorities would monitor how people interact with the system over time, get feedback from businesses and shoppers, and make any necessary alterations.

“Originally, on-street parking was suspended along the two narrowest stretches of Gorleston High Street.

“After careful consideration and listening to feedback, we have now re-opened both sections of parking to assist customers with making quick pop-in visits to the adjacent local businesses, which will hopefully help to support local traders into recovery and at a challenging time.

“We continue to encourage all motorists to park considerately and heed the time-restrictions on parking in those areas, which is being enforced.

“If you go shopping, do also remember to be mindful of social distancing, follow signage in the streets and inside shops, queue responsibly and remember to wear a face covering in shops.

“To assist in Gorleston High Street, we have been increasing floor markings to highlight the one-way system and stickers on lamp-posts reminding shoppers to keep left.

“We will continue to monitor all of the arrangements across the borough, including the reopening of these stretches of car parking provision.”