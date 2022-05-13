News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Borough pools to stay open despite chlorine shortage

James Weeds

Published: 12:42 PM May 13, 2022
The newly refurbished and extended Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth.

Bradwell's Phoenix Leisure Centre pool will remain open despite national shortages of chlorine. - Credit: GYBC

A swimming pool operator said 'it is working hard' to remain open in Bradwell despite a national shortage of chemicals.

The pledge from the trust behind Phoenix Leisure Centre comes amid a national shortage of chemicals needed to chlorinate pool water.

The pool at the University of East Anglia's Sportspark closed two weeks ago because of the shortage.

But Bradwell's Phoenix Leisure Centre on Widgeon Close will remain open as operator Freedom Leisure continue to control their usage while working with their supplier.

The not-for-profit leisure trust that manages the Phoenix Leisure Centre on behalf of Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it is working hard to avoid any short to medium-term threat to the operation of the pool due to chemical shortages.

Matt Wickham, Freedom Leisure’s chief operating officer, said: “We are managing the current situation through robust internal controls and processes and a strong relationship with our national supplier.”

Haven Holidays - which manage parks in Great Yarmouth, Caister and Hopton - and Parkdean Resorts - who manage Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth - said they will not be affected.

Gorleston News
Great Yarmouth News
Caister-on-Sea News

