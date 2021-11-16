News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Cyber security session held for Yarmouth firms

Published: 11:19 AM November 16, 2021
Businesses across Great Yarmouth are being offered the chance to learn about cyber security.

The online event on December 7 from 8.30am is being run by Barclays as part of an series of sessions to support businesses.

The first session will focus on cyber security and will help attendees to identify risks, implement protection and detection security controls and respond to and recover from security incidents.

The series continues into next year with the following events in January:  Winning business online on January 12 and making your business digital on January 27.                                                                

Then on February 8 is a session called growing globally and unlocking international opportunities and on February 24 is growing your business with data.   

To register or for more information email laura.hockings@barclays.com

Terry Staff, Market Director at Barclays, for Norfolk and Suffolk said: “The series of events provide businesses in Great Yarmouth with the opportunity to enhance their skills and learn new ways of running their business, whether it’s through digital enhancement, winning new business or trading internationally.”

