Businesses have one week left to apply for Covid-recovery grants

Businesses in the Great Yarmouth area have just one week left to claim grants of up to £6,000 to help them offset the impact of Covid.

Many hospitality, leisure, and accommodation business can now claim an Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant of between £2,667 and £6,000, depending on their main premises' rateable value as at the end of 2021.

The cash is being distributed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council using funds provided by central government.

Businesses that can apply for help include cafes, pubs, restaurants, play centres, arcades, events venues, hotels, guest houses, caravan sites, theatres, and cinemas.

Applications for the scheme must be made via the Great Yarmouth Borough Council website by an extended deadline of midnight on Friday, March 18.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said: "Every businesses should check the details of the help available on our website, even if they think they have not been eligible for help in the past.”

Business should visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/omicron-hospitality-leisure-grant for full details and to apply online.