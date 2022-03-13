News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Businesses have one week left to apply for Covid-recovery grants

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:00 AM March 13, 2022
The Town Hall in Great Yarmouth on January 17, 2022.

Great Yarmouth businesses affected by Covid can apply for a recovery grant. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Businesses in the Great Yarmouth area have just one week left to claim grants of up to £6,000 to help them offset the impact of Covid.

Many hospitality, leisure, and accommodation business can now claim an Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant of between £2,667 and £6,000, depending on their main premises' rateable value as at the end of 2021.

The cash is being distributed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council using funds provided by central government.

Businesses that can apply for help include cafes, pubs, restaurants, play centres, arcades, events venues, hotels, guest houses, caravan sites, theatres, and cinemas.

Applications for the scheme must be made via the Great Yarmouth Borough Council website by an extended deadline of midnight on Friday, March 18.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said: "Every businesses should check the details of the help available on our website, even if they think they have not been eligible for help in the past.”

Business should visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/omicron-hospitality-leisure-grant for full details and to apply online.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

One person has been arrested following the crash in Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News

Man charged with manslaughter as woman in 90s dies after Yarmouth crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
An elderly woman was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries following the crash.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Man arrested after crash in Great Yarmouth as woman seriously injured

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jet on Northgate Street

Petrol prices across Great Yarmouth - which is the cheapest?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Energy bills are set to increase in the spring - helping create a "cost of living catastrophe" accor

How to get hold of your £150 Government energy rebate

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon