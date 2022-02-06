Businesses can have their say on council spending plans

Businesses across the Great Yarmouth area are being invited to give their feedback on the borough council's plans for the year ahead.

The annual business rate payers' meeting will take place on Friday, February 11 at 9am, and is being held online.

The meeting is a chance for businesses in the area to hear about and share their views on the council's proposed budget for the 2022-23 financial year.

Businesses interested in taking part should visit great-yarmouth.gov.uk/business-ratepayers-2022 by midday on February 10 to sign up for the event.

There had been a period of several years where the annual meetings had been cancelled as no businesses had turned up.

Business rates themselves are set nationally, based on a business property's rateable value and a multiplier set by central government each year.

The council is also facilitating business support grants due to the impact of Covid. More details on the council's website.