Seafront businesses hopeful for heatwave footfall in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Three businesses along Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile are positive the expected heatwave will see more people visiting the town.
With an extreme heatwave expected to hit Norfolk until next Monday, one business owner in particular is expecting the good weather to bring good fortune.
Sommer Taylor, owner of Sunny Sommer Beach Hire, said her deckchair business has reaped the benefits of the good weather and this year has already been better than the previous two.
She said: "I'm excited for more good weather. Today has still been good even though it's been overcast.
"Lots of families picnicking on the beach. It's been lovely.
"The weather has made a big difference. When we had the good weather two Fridays ago, it was the best day I'd had in a long time.
"I nearly ran out of deckchairs."
Ms Taylor said she had heard concerns from some businesses about rising fuel prices, but as her shed requires no electricity and she rents her deckchairs, sun loungers and toys, her overheads are low.
"With my business, you come, pay for the day and then that’s it," she said.
At Lorenzo's Donuts and Ice Cream, Jeanette Emmerson said she was hoping for a heatwave.
"It's always good when there's the heat and a light breeze. Hopefully it will sway a few more people to have a staycation as well and visit places like this.
"Business hasn't been great this week if I'm honest. But I'm expecting it to pick up with the rising temperature.
"We had a great turnout for the Wheels Festival and I think more people would come for things like that. People definitely want to be out in the sunshine making the most of it.
A few people were enjoying the warmth outside The Barking Smack. Owner Antonis Christophi said he is expecting a good summer due to the predicted heatwave.
"It's already been quite good so far. With nice hot weather and less people abroad because of prices and Covid fears, I think we are bound to have another good summer.
"And what better way to enjoy the heatwave than with a cold pint?"