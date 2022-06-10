News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Businesses in and around Great Yarmouth vying to be named Norfolk's best

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:06 AM June 10, 2022
Peter Rodulfo's work, showing at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great.

The Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth has been named in the Muddy Awards Finals - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Six businesses in and around Great Yarmouth are in the running to be named among the best in Norfolk. 

The companies are competing in a range of categories, from the best restaurant to top family attractions, in the Muddy Awards Finals.

In Great Yarmouth, Yare Gallery could be named the best art space, The Octopus hopes to win the best restaurant prize, and Pascoe Candles is in the running in the sustainable lifestyle business category.

Other businesses in the area which are vying to win an award include Hirsty's Family Fun Park in Hemsby for best family attraction, The Kings Arms in Fleggburgh for best restaurant, and Black Barn Spa in Filby for best day spa. 

The contest, organised by review website Muddy Stilettos, sees people vote to list five finalists in a variety of different categories in the search to find a regional winner.

Each winner will then be considered for the first-ever National Muddy Awards to find the "best of the best" across 28 counties.

Voting for the awards, which are in association with Healthily, closes on Wednesday, June 15, at 5pm.

