Butcher prepares to hang up cleaver for final time after 40 years in town

Shaun Kennett behind the counter of his butcher's shop - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A butcher will be ending his 40 year link with a Great Yarmouth street next month when he closes his business due to spiralling costs.

Shaun Kennett, of Shaun's Family Butchers, will be closing in Northgate Street from October 8.

Shaun Kennett has been in Northgate Street for 40 years - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Mr Kennett has worked as a butcher in the street for 40 years, firstly at Paul's Butchery and then running a counter at the La Chateau store before moving to his current premises at the top end of the street opposite the Minster about four years ago.

The 56-year-old year has made the decision to close the traditional butcher's business and end his 40 year link to Northgate Street due to the economic climate.

Mr Kennett said problems first started with Brexit causing a hike in prices and roadworks during the second Covid lockdown putting off customers.

Some of the meats available to buy - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The current cost of living crisis has been the final nail in the coffin, with Mr Kennett saying it was no longer viable to run the business, leading to the loss of five jobs.

He said: "Things have been very difficult. Prices are just getting higher in the UK. We now have the war in Ukraine, grain and meat prices are rising and fuel keeps going up as well.

"Even in the summer people were not having barbecues because it was too hot and were not cooking as much inside.

"People are just scared of spending any money at the moment."

A board announcing the shop will close - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Mr Kennett said he was proud of the store's traditional butcher's ethos and its sausages and sausage rolls were among its most popular items for sale.

Shaun Kennett gets to work on some beef - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He said customers had been in tears when they heard the news the shop will be closing, leading to its owner facing an uncertain future.

Thanking his loyal customer base, he added: "Customers have become friends over the years and I do feel guilty that I am closing."

The shop will be closed from October 8 - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Sue Green has worked with Mr Kennett for about 17 years.

She said: "It is sad. It is an end of an era. Being a traditional butcher's is our core principal, there is meat and then there is meat."

Last month the nearby New Norfolk Kitchen Diner closed after 12 years in Northgate Street under Andrew Bradfield.