Great Yarmouth energy firm celebrates new recruits

Deep geothermal pioneers CeraPhi Energy has tripled its team in under two years. The latest new starters are Holly Harvey-Perdicou, left, and Anglea Hogg. - Credit: CeraPhi Energy

A deep geothermal energy development company in Great Yarmouth says it is going from strength to strength after more than tripling its workforce in under two years.

CeraPhi Energy, which designs technology to draw up thermal energy from the ground, launched in September 2020.

Eighteen months later, the company employs 16 people, and works alongside nine field experts.

Holly Harvey-Perdicou and Angela Hogg are the company’s newest recruits, focussing on events, webinars and marketing campaigns and managing CeraPhi’s bookkeeping and office administration respectively.

Company chief executive Paul Farrow said: “This really is an exciting time for us. CeraPhi has made huge steps in raising awareness about the potential for deep-geothermal.

“Since we first started the company 18-months ago, we’ve seen the team quickly grow.

"Not only locally, but in America, the Middle East and Africa. We’ve built a large network of partners and collaborators who all-share our passion and vision.”