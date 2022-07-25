Sex abuse victim sets up exhibition to help others rebuild lives

Hazel Cresswell-KIng has set up a holistic therapy business to help victims of child sex abuse - Credit: Hazel Cresswell-King

A childhood sex abuse victim who set up her own business to help other women who faced the same ordeal has organised an exhibition to highlight the support out there.

Hazel Cresswell-King, who runs Beyond Silence Trauma Relief, will be bringing an exhibition to Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft that features the stories of sex abuse victims from across the region.

The mother-of two from Hopton contributed to an art exhibition at the Forum in Norwich earlier this year called No More Silence which was set up by the No More peer support group for people who suffered child sex abuse.

Her own story featured in the exhibition, which looked at the impact child sex abuse has on people's lives.

The No More Silence exhibition is coming to Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft - Credit: Hazel Cresswell-King

She is now bringing the exhibit to Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth on July 29 and 30 followed by Gorleston Library on August 22 and 23 and the Britten Centre in Lowestoft September 16 and 17.

At the displays, Ms Cresswell-King and Jean Rochford, co-founder of the No More group, will be promoting awareness of the issue of childhood sex abuse and support those who may wish to talk about their own experiences.

Hazel Cresswell-King says she was abused from the age of five but only started to recall it six years ago.

Beyond Silence is based on what Ms Cresswell-King calls the five steps to freedom and offers retreats, freedom circle support meetings and woodland walks among other holistic approaches

She said: “I found that to be finally free from the darkness and pain childhood abuse causes I needed to heal myself emotionally, mentally, physically and spiritually, therefore I believe it is this holistic approach that is key to complete transformation.

"I have brought together the most powerful tools I found to be effective and developed techniques that women can use to free themselves from abuse.

"I went all the way around the houses so that they don’t have to, what has taken me 10 years can now take them just months to begin to see a transformation in not just themselves but their outside world too."