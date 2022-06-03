Great Yarmouth bakery has closed due to rising costs

An artisan baker with a shop in the Cobholm area of Great Yarmouth has closed his business due to rising costs.

SJG Artisan Bakery, which has been located on Mill Road since September, announced it would cease trading with immediate effect on Wednesday.

SJG Artisan Bakery on Mill Road, Cobholm - Credit: SJG Artisan Bakery

Owner Simon Gray said in a Facebook post: "It’s with immense and heartfelt sadness that SJG Foods is ceasing trading with immediate effect.

"This is without question the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do and my heart is breaking as I write this but for my family, I know it is the right thing for me to do."

Mr Gray stated things have gotten "so much harder and more expensive" over the past few months, which had led to the "incredibly hard decision to stop doing what I have loved more than anything I’ve ever done".

Simon Gray had been a chef for 15 years before opening his bakery business. - Credit: James Rouse Photography

The baker thanked everyone for their support and custom since the company opened.

"I’m incredibly lucky to have met and been able to bake for you all over the last couple of years," Mr Gray added.