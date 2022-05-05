'Providing for the community' - deals at Great Yarmouth shops

Two stores in Great Yarmouth have put together daily deals to help residents combat the rising cost of living.

Mom's Cash and Carry, down Victoria Arcade, has started selling store cupboard essentials, such as tins of beans as well as their usual sweets treats and has moved to a larger premises in the shopping centre to meet demand.

Stuart Dodson, owner of Mom's Cash and Carry, said more and more people are using his store for daily essentials. - Credit: James Weeds

Owner Stuart Dodson, 42, said: "We've seen a big uptake in people using our store.

"People are making the change from buying luxury items to necessities.

"Times are hard, but we're trying to keep our prices as low as we can. We know everyone who uses our store needs us. Especially during this time."

Mom's Cash and Carry has moved to a larger premises in Victoria Arcade. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Dodson said he has seen more of his customers using his shop for daily essentials as supermarket prices continue to rise.

He added: "I think most people use Mom's Cash and Carry for the low prices, but it's our great customer service and range of products which grows daily.

"I expect we will get much busier than we currently are because this is just the start of things. As gas and electric goes up people will look for more ways to save a pound here and there.

"We're going to continue to provide for the community."

Mom's Cash and Carry are selling 24 tins of baked beans for £2.50. - Credit: James Weeds

This week, Mom's Cash and Carry has a variety of special offers, including multiple treats for pets for £1, cases of Espresso Monster for £2 and 24 tins of baked beans for £2.50.

Some of the items sold at Mom's Cash and Carry are past their best before date, but are still safe to eat.

Daily essentials, such as cereal, are now being stocked at Mom's Cash and Carry. - Credit: James Weeds

Paul Higgs, owner of the Mini Market inside the old Barclay's bank building on Hall Quay, said while prices of goods go up and down, he is able to keep his prices consistently low as he buys rejected items from major supermarkets.

From packaging with spelling mistakes to tins being relabelled due to damage in transport, the Mini Market sells store cupboard goods which can be seen in bigger chains but at much lower prices.

The Mini Market is located inside the old Barclay's building on Hall Quay. - Credit: James Weeds

The store currently sells four tins of soup for £1 and two tubs of gravy granules for £1.50.

If you run a shop or business in the Great Yarmouth area and have a special offer to promote aimed at easing the burden of the cost of living crisis, contact our reporters on GYMNews@archant.co.uk

The Mini Market inside the old bank building on Hall Quay were selling two tubs of gravy granules for £1.50 on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds



