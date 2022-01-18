Great Yarmouth businesses urged to claim for Covid support funds

Businesses across the borough of Great Yarmouth can claim grants of up to £6,000 in the latest round of government help designed to tackle the impact of Covid-19.

The first of two new grant schemes is now live with businesses urged to act quickly to claim the cash support, which is being distributed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council using funds provided by central government.

Many hospitality, leisure, and accommodation business can claim an Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant of between £2,667 and £6,000 depending on their main premises’ rateable value by the end of 2021.

Applications for the scheme are open now via the Great Yarmouth Borough Council website, and all applications must be made by midnight on February 14.

Subject to eligibility and fraud prevention checks, businesses should receive payments by the end of March.

Businesses in the borough will also soon be able to apply for grants from the Additional Restrictions Grant scheme, which offers help to firms most hard hit by the pandemic – especially those that may not be eligible for support through other schemes.

An additional £120,000 is being made available on top of the £2.9m already paid out to businesses in and around Great Yarmouth.

Borough council leader Carl Smith said: “The council has again acted quickly to put in place as simple a process as we can to get this crucial financial help out to businesses in the borough quickly.

"Every businesses should check the details of the schemes on our website, even if they think they have not been eligible for help in the past.

“As well as help for businesses, we can also help with financial help and advice for individuals that are finding it tough with extra bills over winter.

"There is lots of help available through the household support fund, the Norfolk assistance scheme, and the winter support scheme so if you are struggling, please do check our website or get in touch with the council.”

Individuals and business can visit the council’s website at great-yarmouth.gov.uk for details of the available grant schemes.