Shop which filled fresh fruit and veg niche celebrates a year in business
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
A fruit and vegetable shop in the centre of Great Yarmouth is celebrating a year of selling fresh produce in the town.
Daily Farm Fresh on Regent Road was opened last February as a family business by couples Susantha Kuruwita and Piyumi Weerasooriya and Manoj and Chandika Gamage after they moved from London.
They noticed there was a niche market in the town for a store selling fresh produce.
The shop restocks every two days from London markets and also sells exotic spices, rices, frozen fish and many every day items.
Mr Kuruwita said opening during a pandemic had presented challenges but customers' support had proved vital in making the store, based in a former pharmacy shop, a success.
Due to its success the family-run business will be expanding into Lowestoft with a similar store in the spring.
Mr Kuruwita thanked customers for their continued trade and support.