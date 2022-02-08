Shop which filled fresh fruit and veg niche celebrates a year in business

The Daily Farm Fresh shop has been open for a year. One of its owners Susantha Kuruwita is seen outside - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A fruit and vegetable shop in the centre of Great Yarmouth is celebrating a year of selling fresh produce in the town.

Daily Farm Fresh on Regent Road was opened last February as a family business by couples Susantha Kuruwita and Piyumi Weerasooriya and Manoj and Chandika Gamage after they moved from London.

Susantha Kuruwita thanked the customers of the Daily Farm Fresh store - Credit: Anthony Carroll

They noticed there was a niche market in the town for a store selling fresh produce.

The shop restocks every two days from London markets and also sells exotic spices, rices, frozen fish and many every day items.

Mr Kuruwita said opening during a pandemic had presented challenges but customers' support had proved vital in making the store, based in a former pharmacy shop, a success.

Manoj Gamage is one of the two brothers running the shop - Credit: Manoj Gamage

Due to its success the family-run business will be expanding into Lowestoft with a similar store in the spring.

Mr Kuruwita thanked customers for their continued trade and support.