Great Yarmouth writer praised by Sir David Attenborough
- Credit: Azi Sargsyan
Sir David Attenborough has praised a Great Yarmouth writer for her efforts in fighting climate change and helping people cut down on their energy bills at the same time.
Low Cost / No Cost Tips for Sustainability in Cultural Heritage is by town centre resident Lorraine Finch.
While the book was in its early stages, the author received a personal letter from Sir David saying "Thank you for all that you are doing to help in the fight against climate change".
The book - which took six months to write - contains 102 pages of advice on how to help save the planet while making daily savings to combat the rising cost of living.
Tips on saving money on energy bills include using battery power on devices such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than leaving them plugged in all the time. Another is getting into the simple habit of turning off lights when leaving a room for more than five-minutes or so.
Following the advice in her book, the author said she was able to cut her monthly energy bills down by £22.50 per month.
She said: "It is something you have to get into, but it is a habit which forms over time and the book contains simple changes such as these.
"Saving the planet saves us money."
Having always had a keen interest in the environment, the author said she spent her childhood observing ants and birds in her garden. She was also inspired by programmes by Sir David Attenborough, David Bellamy and Gerald Durrell.
Most Read
- 1 Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach
- 2 Emergency roadworks set up on main seafront road after sewer collapse
- 3 Sex offender who took pictures of girls at running events jailed
- 4 Acle Straight closed after crash between lorry and car
- 5 'We've had a good run' - Couple put popular village butcher's up for sale
- 6 50-bed hotel near Yarmouth seafront on the market for £1.6m
- 7 Cause of Haven Bridge pub blaze 'undetermined' after inquiry
- 8 Police checks help to make town roads safe
- 9 Cliff Richard summer movie classic is making its way to resorts in August
- 10 Trucks move in ahead of new 'Yarmouth Eye' going up
"They fed and watered that seed which grew into the conservationist and environmentalist which I currently am," she said.
The author also directs her conservation social enterprise, LFCP, and regularly presents ways businesses can cut their costs while doing their bit against the climate crisis.
"I often hear, 'I'm only a small cog in a big machine, how can I make any change?' So I wrote the book to allow people to have the ability to make a difference in their everyday life and in their workplace."
Low cost / No Cost Tips for Sustainability in Cultural Heritage is available now on Amazon and will soon be available at other online book sellers.
The print edition costs £9.99 and the e-book versions are £4.99.