Drag spectacular which appeared on BBC One returns to Great Yarmouth

The Cat's Miaow is coming back to The Empire - Credit: Dan Smith

A drag spectacular which was featured on a BBC One show returns to Great Yarmouth seafront.

The Cat's Meow - which previously starred RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up Bimini Bon Boulash - will be back on at The Empire from 7pm on Friday, May 6.

The drag spectacular will feature some of Norfolk's best Kings, Queens and everything in-between in what is promised to be a fabulous drag show followed by a disco until late.

It will be the first show from ‘On the Huh’ in Great Yarmouth since their sell-out evening with returning local star Bimini Bon Boulash, which was aired on BBC One as part of the We are England series.

The show creators have said it will be "a camp extravaganza for all to enjoy whether this is your first drag show or your 100th".

The evening will be hosted by Norfolk drag couple Bishy Barnabee and Anna Action. The duo are best known for events across Norwich.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased on the night or in advance from Event Brite.