‘I’ve done my share’ - Vernon, 81, calls time on electrical shop after 52 years in business

PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 July 2020

Vernon Morris has helped the people of Great Yarmouth for over fifty years from his Bargain Buy store, and is now calling it a day.' Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

Vernon Morris has helped the people of Great Yarmouth for over fifty years from his Bargain Buy store, and is now calling it a day.’ Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

JS Studios

The owner of a well-known electrical store is closing its doors after 52 years in business.

Vernon Morris plans to enjoy his retirement, after the closure of Great Yarmouth's Bargain Buy, by keeping active with the gardening. Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

Vernon Morris opened the doors of Bargain Buy in King Street, Great Yarmouth, in 1968, and has been keeping customers plugged in since.

But Mr Morris, 81, confirmed that he’ll be shutting up shop and spending more time in the garden.

He had originally planned to sell the unit several years ago. However, after his wife passed away, he decided to continue managing Bargain Buy to keep himself busy.

He believes keeping the shop open was good for his health after undergoing a triple heart bypass in 2018.

Then and now. Mr Morris said the Bargain Buy's closure is 'an end of an era.' Picture: Archant and Jordon Thomas Sendall

“I was only making about £20 a day, but it was important to remain active,” he said.

Mr Morris began spending more time in his garden after lockdown measures were put in place in March and after enjoying the respite, he decided now was the best time to close his beloved shop.

Bargain Buy opened its doors in 1968 after Mr Morris learned how to repair transformers with his father.

“After that, I taught myself how to fix transistors and that brought a lot of work to the shop,” he said.

As technology evolved, his services weren’t needed as much. He instead began to focus more on retail and prided himself on “selling things nobody else does - Not even the bigger shops!”

While Mr Morris enjoyed his time managing the store and stated it earned him a ‘good living for 50 years,’ he doesn’t think he will miss it.

“I’ve helped the people of Great Yarmouth for over 50 years. I’ve done my share,” he said.

Mr Morris plans to sell his remaining stock on eBay and at car-boot sales over the next year at give-away prices. With the proceeds, he plans on treating himself to “a flashy new phone”.

In retirement, Mr Morris’s granddaughter will be moving in with him to keep him company. He also plans to enjoy himself ‘potting about the garden’ to remain active.

“I’ll be dancing in the moonlight yet,” he said.

