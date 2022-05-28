News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Keen' reception for Great Yarmouth at energy conference

James Weeds

Published: 10:35 AM May 28, 2022
Property manager Stuart Dawson, councillor Daniel Candon and director of planning and strategic growth, David Glason.

Property manager Stuart Dawson, councillor Daniel Candon and director of planning and strategic growth, David Glason. - Credit: GYBC

"People are keen to hear what we can offer."

That is the feedback from a Great Yarmouth councillor after he and other council members attended an energy conference.

Representatives from Great Yarmouth Borough Council GYBC attended the Southern North Sea 2022 conference at the Norfolk Showground on May 25 and 26. 

In attendance were councillor and chair of the economic development committee Daniel Candon, Yarmouth borough mayor Graham Plant and GYBC chief executive Sheila Oxtoby.

The borough is currently seeing significant investment in projects to support the energy sector, including a £120m third river crossing improving connections between the outer harbour and industrial areas, a £20m operations and maintenance campus as well as a business incubator scheme.

The conference was also attended by major energy firms including ScottishPower, Vattenfall and EDF.

Mr Candon said: "Great Yarmouth has so much to offer to the energy industry. We are perfectly placed geographically, and we have major investment in place to encourage businesses to bring new jobs to the area.

"The reception has been great, and people are keen to hear what we can offer."

