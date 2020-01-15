British bike champion takes over Great Yarmouth motorcycle shop

A motorcycle racing champion has got his dream job as he takes over a bike shop in Great Yarmouth

Jamie King, 29, is current British pit bike champion, a title he also won in 2017 and missed out on by only a point in 2018.

The Belton man, nicknamed 'Pit bike Sonic' for his spiky hair, has been around bikes his whole life and first started racing when he was eight years old.

"I tried to make a career out of motorsports but I realised I wasn't good enough," he said.

But that has not stopped Mr King from racing in amateur championships, where he rides a pit bike, a small motorcycle similar to the vehicles used in motocross.

Participation in the competition, known as the Cool Fab Championship, takes Mr King and his wife, Wendy, all over the country, as far north as the Lake District and as far south as Dover, with the season lasting from April to October.

The events, eight in total, take place over three days, with practice on Friday, qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Between 25 and 40 riders take part, with some of the same faces travelling to each round; the regularity creating a sense of community among the riders, who call themselves a "biker family".

And Mr King hopes members of that family will visit him at Flint Motorcycles, a shop off Northgate Street, when he becomes manager in February,

The owner, Ryan Flint, had bought Acle Car Centre and was struggling to run both operations, so asked Mr King if he would take on the role.

Mr King, who currently works at Snack Creations in Great Yarmouth, said: "It felt like I was getting my dream job. Now I can combine my hobby with my career."

Flint Motorcycles has trading for four years and is an official dealer for Lexmoto and Scomadi scooters.

The shop is located on Estcourt road off Northgate Street.

Last month, at a ceremony in Northampton, Mr King was presented with a trophy for winning last year's championship.