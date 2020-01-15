Search

British bike champion takes over Great Yarmouth motorcycle shop

PUBLISHED: 15:12 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 15 January 2020

Jamie King, 29, from Belton, a British pit bike champion, will take over Flint Motorcycles in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Cool-Fab Championship.

Archant

A motorcycle racing champion has got his dream job as he takes over a bike shop in Great Yarmouth

Jamie King, 29, from Belton, won the British pit bike championship last year. Picture: Courtesy of Jamie King.Jamie King, 29, from Belton, won the British pit bike championship last year. Picture: Courtesy of Jamie King.

Jamie King, 29, is current British pit bike champion, a title he also won in 2017 and missed out on by only a point in 2018.

The Belton man, nicknamed 'Pit bike Sonic' for his spiky hair, has been around bikes his whole life and first started racing when he was eight years old.

"I tried to make a career out of motorsports but I realised I wasn't good enough," he said.

But that has not stopped Mr King from racing in amateur championships, where he rides a pit bike, a small motorcycle similar to the vehicles used in motocross.

Flint Motorcycles on Estcourt Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie King.Flint Motorcycles on Estcourt Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie King.

Participation in the competition, known as the Cool Fab Championship, takes Mr King and his wife, Wendy, all over the country, as far north as the Lake District and as far south as Dover, with the season lasting from April to October.

The events, eight in total, take place over three days, with practice on Friday, qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Between 25 and 40 riders take part, with some of the same faces travelling to each round; the regularity creating a sense of community among the riders, who call themselves a "biker family".

And Mr King hopes members of that family will visit him at Flint Motorcycles, a shop off Northgate Street, when he becomes manager in February,

The owner, Ryan Flint, had bought Acle Car Centre and was struggling to run both operations, so asked Mr King if he would take on the role.

Mr King, who currently works at Snack Creations in Great Yarmouth, said: "It felt like I was getting my dream job. Now I can combine my hobby with my career."

Flint Motorcycles has trading for four years and is an official dealer for Lexmoto and Scomadi scooters.

The shop is located on Estcourt road off Northgate Street.

Last month, at a ceremony in Northampton, Mr King was presented with a trophy for winning last year's championship.

First look at what town’s £3.5m Market Place will look like

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation was underway in Great Yarmouth this morning (January 14) with multiple shops targeted at the same time Picture: Liz Coates

House fire being treated as suspected arson attack

A house on Mill Road in Great Yarmouth was sealed off after a fire on January 13. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Long-awaited zip line to be installed in village playing field

Happy kid with helmet and harness on zip line between trees

‘Put them back where they belong’ - Anger as urns from Venetian Waterways put up for sale

A pair of urns from the old Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth have been put up for sale for more than £1,000 each. Picture: Submitted.

