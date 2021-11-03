News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Relaxed planning rules could continue for east coast business areas

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:20 AM November 3, 2021
Great Yarmouth Borough Council's policy & resources committee

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's policy & resources committee recommended that the public and stakeholders be consulted on whether the LDOs should be renewed. - Credit: Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Two parts of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston could continue to enjoy relaxed planning rules over the coming 15 years. 

On Tuesday evening, members of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s policy & resources committees voted in favour of consulting with residents on the continuation of local development orders (LDOs) in the South Denes area of Yarmouth and the Beacon Park area of Gorleston. 

The areas are not residential and are home to several industries and businesses.

LDOs have existed in both places since 2012 and are due to expire in 2022, prompting the council to seek a further 15 years in which the LDOs will be active.

The LDOs enable the construction of office and light industrial buildings, together with smaller developments like extensions, without the need for planning permission.

You may also want to watch:

A council report states: “Since the adoption of the Local Development Orders, 14.84 hectares of land have been developed in the zones, accommodating 37 business[es] and 1,021 jobs. 

“Construction work on the sites has also supported 553 jobs.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub reopens as 'traditional local' after car smash
  2. 2 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse
  3. 3 Man who travelled 272 miles to meet teen convicted of child sex offences
  1. 4 Farewell to the Great Yarmouth Ferris wheel
  2. 5 Film crew spotted shooting on Gorleston beach
  3. 6 Beach huts 'sold out' as another 18 are added along prom
  4. 7 Weird Norfolk: The ‘cursed’ painting blamed for a Yarmouth fire
  5. 8 'How will they cope?' - People air views on 665 home estate bid
  6. 9 Tributes to 'kind and loving' Coastwatch serviceman who died on duty
  7. 10 Great Yarmouth film makers' premiere for award-winning film
Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opening date for the Range in Great Yarmouth set back

Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Adam Frisby, In the Style

Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Marine Parade Great Yarmouth beach crowds gathering around unwell seal

Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon