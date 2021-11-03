Great Yarmouth Borough Council's policy & resources committee recommended that the public and stakeholders be consulted on whether the LDOs should be renewed. - Credit: Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Two parts of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston could continue to enjoy relaxed planning rules over the coming 15 years.

On Tuesday evening, members of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s policy & resources committees voted in favour of consulting with residents on the continuation of local development orders (LDOs) in the South Denes area of Yarmouth and the Beacon Park area of Gorleston.

The areas are not residential and are home to several industries and businesses.

LDOs have existed in both places since 2012 and are due to expire in 2022, prompting the council to seek a further 15 years in which the LDOs will be active.

The LDOs enable the construction of office and light industrial buildings, together with smaller developments like extensions, without the need for planning permission.

A council report states: “Since the adoption of the Local Development Orders, 14.84 hectares of land have been developed in the zones, accommodating 37 business[es] and 1,021 jobs.

“Construction work on the sites has also supported 553 jobs.”