Hot weather warning leads to greyhound race meet being cancelled

Great Yarmouth greyhound racing has been cancelled on Monday night - Credit: Press Association

The greyhound track at Great Yarmouth has cancelled Monday's meet due to the hot weather warning.

Yarmouth Stadium says Monday's night of racing will not take place in the interest of the dogs taking part and people attending due to the heatwave.

A statement from the stadium, which is based on Yarmouth Road, said: "After the Met office issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday we have been monitoring the forecast closely.

Greyhound nights draw large crowds - Credit: Archant

"In the interest of safety for all involved, canine and human, we have made the decision to cancel our Monday evening greyhound meeting.

"We will be racing Saturday and Wednesday as scheduled.

"All those with bookings for Monday evening will be contacted and offered a full refund or the opportunity to move to another scheduled meeting.

"Our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause."

The track usually holds race nights on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.